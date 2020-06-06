Four more cases in Alappuzha

Four more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.
This included three from foreign countries and one from Mumbai. According to officials, a young man and a woman, hailing from Vayalar and Puliyoor respectively, came from Tajikistan on May 28. They were in quarantine after reaching the district.
Another patient, a youth from Budhanoor, had come from Muscat in Oman on June 1. As he was showing symptoms of COVID-19 on arrival at Karipur airport, the person was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, Malappuram.
The fourth person, a young woman from Alappuzha, reached the district from Mumbai on May 26. She was observing the mandatory quarantine period.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 70.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.