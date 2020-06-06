Kerala

Four more cases in Alappuzha

Four more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.

This included three from foreign countries and one from Mumbai. According to officials, a young man and a woman, hailing from Vayalar and Puliyoor respectively, came from Tajikistan on May 28. They were in quarantine after reaching the district.

Another patient, a youth from Budhanoor, had come from Muscat in Oman on June 1. As he was showing symptoms of COVID-19 on arrival at Karipur airport, the person was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, Malappuram.

The fourth person, a young woman from Alappuzha, reached the district from Mumbai on May 26. She was observing the mandatory quarantine period.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 70.

