Four more arrested in gold smuggling case

KOCHI

26 August 2020 21:25 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested four more persons in connection with the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case and searched the premises of three jewellery shops and the houses of the accused.

The agency has so far arraigned 25 persons as accused in the case. Of this, 20 have been arrested, said a communication issued by the agency.

The arrested were identified as C. V Jifsal of Kozhikode; P. Aboobacker of Malappuram; Muhammed Abdu Shameem of Kozhikode; and P. M. Abdul Hameed of Malappuram. They were booked for conspiring with other arrested and accused persons for financing smuggling of gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

They were also involved in receiving smuggled gold and proceeds from the smuggling, according to the agency.

The agency also conducted searches at the houses of these accused in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts as well as at Malabar Jewellery owned by Aboobacker; Ameen Gold in Malappuram owned by Abdul Hameed; and at Ambi Jewellery, Kozhikode, owned by Shamsudheen. During the searches, the agency seized several digital devices and incriminating documents, the communication said.