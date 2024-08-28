Four monkeys found dead in Kerala’s Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, authorities probe possible infection

Four monkeys were found dead in the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur district of Kerala, raising concerns among wildlife authorities. The carcasses, which included one male and three female monkeys, were discovered in the inner forest, about 600 meters from Valayamchal Meenmutti Road.

A post-mortem examination was conducted under the supervision of rapid response team (RRT) veterinary surgeon Dr. Elias. Initial tests did not reveal any signs of poisoning, but the monkeys had not eaten for 12 hours before their death, which experts suggest could be indicative of an infection.

Samples of internal organs and secretions have been sent to the Wayanad Kuppady Veterinary Hospital for further analysis. The Forest department is taking the situation seriously due to the potential risk of a disease outbreak, such as monkey fever.

Wildlife Warden G. Pradeep has ordered a comprehensive search of the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary to determine if similar cases exist elsewhere in the forest. The investigation is being closely monitored by Kannur flying squad ranger Jayaprasad and Narikadav forest station deputy ranger Pradeepan Karai, who visited the site to assess the situation.