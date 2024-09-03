ADVERTISEMENT

Four monkeys found dead at Aralam wildlife sanctuary in Kerala were infected with monkey malaria

Updated - September 03, 2024 03:21 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 03:20 pm IST - KANNUR

Post-mortem examination report of carcasses confirms presence of monkey malaria, marking the first case of the disease reported in the sanctuary

The Hindu Bureau

Following the discovery, a comprehensive examination of the affected area was conducted under the leadership of the Aralam wildlife warden and the Kannur divisions. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: AFP

The post-mortem examination report of four monkeys found dead in the Valyamchal road section of the Aralam wildlife sanctuary in Kannur, Kerala, has confirmed the presence of monkey malaria, marking the first case of the disease reported in the sanctuary.

The carcasses were sent to the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary laboratory for analysis, where experts determined that the deaths were due to monkey malaria as no external injuries were found on the animals.

Four monkeys found dead in Kerala’s Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, authorities probe possible infection

Following the discovery, a comprehensive examination of the affected area was conducted under the leadership of the Aralam wildlife warden and the Kannur divisions. The search, which included Valyamchal, Pookkund, and Cheenkannipuzha areas bordering the Aralam farm — did not reveal any additional monkey carcasses or unusual activity.

The post-mortem examination findings, which were released recently, have raised concerns about the presence of monkey malaria in the region. G. Pradeep, wildlife warden of Aralam wildlife sanctuary, stated that the Forest department is closely monitoring the situation. “There has been no such instance so far,” he added.

Caused by mosquitoes

Mr. Pradeep explained that monkey malaria is caused by mosquitoes, and aside from the four cases, no other instances have been reported.

He urged people venturing into the forest for work to take precautions against infection, though he noted that no human cases have been reported in Kerala to date.

