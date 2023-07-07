HamberMenu
Four members of a family found dead in Malappuram

The incident came to the notice of police around 11.30 p.m. on July 6.

July 07, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family, including husband, wife and two children, were found dead in a rented house at Munduparamba in Malappuram district. Police identified the dead as Sabeesh Babu, 37, his wife Sheena, 36 and children Harigovind, 6 and Sreevardhan, 2. 

It was around 11.30 p.m. on July 6 that the bodies of the dead were recovered from the rented house. A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Police sources said the reason behind the death remained obscure. They were natives of Kozhikode’s Kuttikkattoor and temporarily settled in Malappuram. Sabeesh was the manager of a private company. His wife Sheena had recently secured job with the State Bank of India in Kannur.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952760000. Whatsapp: 7902281306. 

