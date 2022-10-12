Four members of a family die of burns 

They allegedly set themselves ablaze following financial crisis

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 12, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Four members of a family at Thiruvilwamala who set themselves ablaze succumbed to burns.

The deceased have been identified as Radhakrishnan, 48, who runs Hotel Green Palace at Thiruvilwamala, his wife Santhini, 40, and their sons Rahul, 8, and Karthik, 14.

While Santhini and the younger child died on Tuesday, Radhakrishnan and the elder son, who sustained 80% burns, succumbed to burns at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police suspect that Radhakrishnan took the extreme step with his family due to financial crisis.

Neighbours heard a loud noise from Radhakrishnan’s house on Tuesday and saw smoke emanating from the house. When they broke open the front door, they found Radhakrishnan and other members of the family with serious burns in their bedroom.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The bodies will be cremated at the Pambadi crematorium after post-mortem examination.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA- 1056)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app