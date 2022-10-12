Four members of a family die of burns 

They allegedly set themselves ablaze following financial crisis

Four members of a family at Thiruvilwamala who set themselves ablaze succumbed to burns.

The deceased have been identified as Radhakrishnan, 48, who runs Hotel Green Palace at Thiruvilwamala, his wife Santhini, 40, and their sons Rahul, 8, and Karthik, 14.

While Santhini and the younger child died on Tuesday, Radhakrishnan and the elder son, who sustained 80% burns, succumbed to burns at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The police suspect that Radhakrishnan took the extreme step with his family due to financial crisis.

Neighbours heard a loud noise from Radhakrishnan’s house on Tuesday and saw smoke emanating from the house. When they broke open the front door, they found Radhakrishnan and other members of the family with serious burns in their bedroom.

The bodies will be cremated at the Pambadi crematorium after post-mortem examination.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA- 1056)