ADVERTISEMENT

Four-member gang in Kerala ties up 63-year-old woman, robs gold

October 20, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Kannur

According to the police, the masked gang entered the house at Ammanpara after breaking a window

The Hindu Bureau

The police inspecting the house at Ammanapara. near Pariyaram. in Kannur where a four-member gang robbed 10 sovereigns of gold after tying up a 63-year-old woman on the night of October 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four-member gang robbed 10 sovereigns of gold after tying up a 63-year-old woman in her house at Pariyaram in Kannur district of Kerala on October 19 night.

Only the woman and two children were at the house at the time of the incident. The children were upstairs and were unaware of the robbery. They found the women tied up and her mouth plastered only the following day morning. The woman is their aunt.

According to the police, the masked gang entered the house of Dr. Shakir at Ammanpara after breaking a window. The doctor and his wife had left for Thiruvananthapuram around 11 p.m. that day. The robbery took place after their departure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident. A forensic team reached the spot and started an investigation.

A few weeks ago, burglars broke into another house in the area and stole over 25 sovereign of gold. The police are yet to catch the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime / Kerala / Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US