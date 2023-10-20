Four-member gang in Kerala ties up 63-year-old woman, robs gold

October 20, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Kannur

A four-member gang robbed 10 sovereigns of gold after tying up a 63-year-old woman in her house at Pariyaram in Kannur district of Kerala on October 19 night.

Only the woman and two children were at the house at the time of the incident. The children were upstairs and were unaware of the robbery. They found the women tied up and her mouth plastered only the following day morning. The woman is their aunt.

According to the police, the masked gang entered the house of Dr. Shakir at Ammanpara after breaking a window. The doctor and his wife had left for Thiruvananthapuram around 11 p.m. that day. The robbery took place after their departure.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident. A forensic team reached the spot and started an investigation.

A few weeks ago, burglars broke into another house in the area and stole over 25 sovereign of gold. The police are yet to catch the culprits.