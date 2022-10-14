Four-member family sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

ADVERTISEMENT

An Additional Session Court at Mavelikara, Alappuzha, on Friday awarded life imprisonment to four members of a family in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old man.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence, Judge V.G. Sreedevi awarded life imprisonment to all four accused and also imposed a fine of ₹2.1 lakh each. The convicts were identified as Xavier, 65, of Kannamangalam, his 61-year-old wife Vilasini, and two sons Shibu, 41, and Shybu, 39.

The prosecution case pertained to the murder of Kunjumon, brother of Xavier, on January 23, 2015. Following a dispute between Kunjumon and Xavier, the accused attacked Xavier and his family, leading to the murder.

Compensation of ₹1 lakh

The court also granted ₹1 lakh to Binu, son of the victim who had sustained serious injuries in the attack, under the Kerala Victim Compensation Act. During the hearing, the prosecution had examined 25 witnesses and 54 documents. Public prosecutors P. Santhosh, E. Nazarudheen, and Sarun K. Idikula appeared for the hearing.