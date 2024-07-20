Four-member family from Kerala killed in fire accident in Kuwait

Four members of a family from Pathanamthitta district in Kerala died in a fire that broke out at their residence in Kuwait. The incident took place on July 19 night at Abbassia in Kuwait.

The victims have been identified as Mathew Muzhakkal, his wife Lini Abraham, and their children Isaac and Erin.

The family left for Kuwait after their vacation on July 18 night.

"Mathew has been working there for the past 15 years. His wife is a nurse. The children are studying there. They left after their vacation on Thursday night from Nedumbassery," a relative told the media on July 20.

The victims' family in Pathanamthitta is yet to receive any official confirmation on the arrival of bodies in the hometown.

Mathew is survived by his mother and three siblings.

According to preliminary information received, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the AC in the room.