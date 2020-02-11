Four Mahe students win first rank in varsity exams

Four students of the Mahe centre have bagged the first ranks in different subjects in the university examinations conducted by the Pondicherry University.
The students of 2016-19 batch, A.S. Vaishnavi (Tourism), Neeraj Rajeev (Journalism and Mass Communication), Agnus Thankachan (Radiography and Imaging Technology), and P. Sumurdha (Fashion Technology), won the first ranks.
They will receive their gold medals and certificates during the convocation ceremony at the university on February 23. Professor M.P. Rajan, head of the Mahe centre, congratulated the rank holders. C.M. Sreekala, assistant registrar, announced that the students would be felicitated during a programme organised in Mahe on February 27.
