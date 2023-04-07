Four LIFE housing complexes to be inaugurated

April 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Four new housing complexes completed under the State government’s LIFE project will be inaugurated on Saturday.

At a function to be held at Kadambur in Kannur district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hand over the keys of flats for 44 beneficiaries. Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh will preside over the function.

At Punalur in Kollam district, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani will hand over the keys to beneficiaries. At Vijayapuram in Kottayam district, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan will do the honours and at Karimannoor in Idukki district, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will hand over the keys to beneficiaries.

The events are being organised as part of the 100-day events marking the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Under the LIFE project, houses have been constructed for 3,39,822 beneficiaries till date. Since April 2022, a total of 54,430 houses have been completed, while 60,160 houses are under various phases of construction. In addition, the works on 25 housing complexes are progressing. Two more housing complexes are planned at Nellikuzhi in Ernakulam district and at Poovachal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Each of the flats will have one hall, two bedrooms, one kitchen, a toilet and a balcony. The complexes are equipped with solid waste processing systems, solar lighting, rainwater harvesting, and a generator.