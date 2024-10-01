ADVERTISEMENT

Four leptospirosis deaths reported in Ernakulam over two months

Published - October 01, 2024 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam has recorded four deaths and over 170 cases of suspected and confirmed cases of leptospirosis since August 1.

Around 100 suspected and confirmed cases were reported from August 1 to August 31, while nearly 70 cases were reported from September 1 to September 30, according to the Department of Health.

Of the four deaths over the past two months, three were reported in August. Those who succumbed to the infection include a 44-year-old male from Choornikkara, a 57-year-old male from Nayarambalam, and a 44-year-old male from Mulavoor. The death of a 38-year-old male from Asamanoor was reported on September 12.

Dengue cases

Some of the areas that had reported a spike in dengue cases in August include Nettoor, Kaloor, Malayatoor, Piravom, Fort Kochi, Maradu, Karumaloor, Puthenvelikkara, Chengamanad, Vennala, and Ponnurunni.

The areas that reported confirmed and suspected cases in September include Vazhakulam, Mookkannoor, Perumbavoor, Malayatoor, Kalady, Cheruvattoor, Chalikavattom, Kumarapuram, Choornikkara, Udayamperoor, Mattancherry, Panangad, Vengola, Kakkanad, Neriamangalam, Mulanthuruthy, and Kothamangalam.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
