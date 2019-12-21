Four-lakh ineligible beneficiaries in pension list

While the government is gearing up to apportion its Spartan resources for disbursing ₹1,026 crore for 48 lakh social security pensioners during the Christmas season, about four-lakh persons are learnt to have wriggled out of a scrutiny initiated for weeding out the ineligible from the beneficiary list.

The Finance Department has mopped up funds from various sources, including the Pension Board, for disbursing the pensions to beneficiaries in various categories.

In the wake of complaints of a large number of ineligible beneficiaries pocketing a lion’s share of the pensions meant for the indigent and the marginalised sections, the government had sifted the list.

According to a rough estimate, about four-lakh persons who had been illegally enjoying the benefit over the years have managed to escape the scrutiny and would receive the pension payment for August and September.

A thorough evaluation of the different pension schemes that cover 40% of the State’s household, conducted under the aegis of D. Narayana, Director, Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, had found that about 10-30% ineligible beneficiaries were thriving on the benefits by severely understating their income, falsification of age, widow status and disability criteria.

Many below the age of 60 years were found to be receiving old-age pension. Cases of beneficiaries fudging details for securing widow and disability pension too were aplenty.

The number of pensioners more than doubled in the four years between 2011-12 and 2015-16 and recorded a 25% increase in the next two years. There was a steep increase in the number of old-age pensioners, from less than 30% of the total pensioners in 2011-12, it went up close to 50% by 2017-18.

Mustering of pensioners was made compulsory to ensure that the benefit being distributed from its sparse resources of the government are reaching only the genuine targeted beneficiaries. About two-lakh beneficiaries have mustered their details. The payment for the differently-abled and the elderly who have submitted their details would be provided at home, sources said.

When the government started the mustering process, there were even requests to extend it to the Gulf countries since some of the pensioners were staying with their wards abroad, sources said.

Leaders of all hues, especially local body members, continue to deftly use the pension as a tool for fortifying their base and increasing their clout among voters.