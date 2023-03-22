Four kumki elephants to be deployed to tether Arikompan

March 22, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

IDUKKI

In a first, the Forest department has decided to deploy four kumki elephants to tether a wild tusker, locally called Arikompan, which has been on the rampage at Chinnakkanal in Idukki for the past several years.

The decision has been taken considering the difficult topography of the area. This is the first time four kumkis from the State are to used in such an operation.

A senior officer said on Wednesday that three kumkis were recently deployed in an operation to capture a rogue elephant codenamed PT-7 (Palakkad Tusker-7). “During such operations, we may face some unexpected issues. The deployment of four kumki elephants is expected to help manage such situations,” he said.

Ajesh Mohandas, assistant veterinary surgeon at the Muthanga elephant camp, said kumki elephants Surya, Vikram, Kunju, and Surendran from the camp would be used in the operation to capture Arikompan.

“While the kumkis Surendran and Surya were deployed to capture the elephant PM-2 (Pandalur makhana 2) in Wayanad, Vikram, Bharath, and Surendran were used to capture PT-7,” said Dr. Mohandas.

An officer said Vikram was once a rogue tusker locally called Vadakkanad Kompan and was captured in 2019. After completing training, it had been frequently used in operations to tether rogue elephants. The kumki Surendran arrived from Konni as a baby elephant and after training had been deployed for similar operations. Kunju was a senior kumki elephant and was from the Malayattoor forests and the kumki Surya was from Muthanga forest. There were 12 kumki elephants at the Muthanga camp, he said.

The kumki Surya reached Chinnakkanal on Wednesday morning. The other kumkis Surendran and Kunju will reach Chinnkkanal on Friday morning. The kumki Vikram is already stationed here.

Meanwhile, the department postponed the operation to dart Arikompan from Saturday to Sunday. A trial run to dart the elephant will be held on Saturday.

The elephants could not be taken to Chinnkkanal as there were some issues concerning the vehicle transporting them, hence the decision to postpone the operation to Sunday, an official said.