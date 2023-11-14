HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four KSRTC employees suspended

November 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended four employees on charges of dereliction of duty.

Jiji V. Chelappurathu, a conductor attached to the Perumbavoor unit, has been placed under suspension after he reportedly misbehaved with a 16-year-old girl student on the bus. The conductor has gone into hiding since October 23 after the student registered a complaint with Aluva East police under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Conductor Anil John, attached to the Punalur unit, was suspended pending inquiry on charges of giving a free ride to a woman passenger on the Kollam-Kayamkulam service when there were only 25 passengers on the bus. In another incident, a conductor identified as Vishnu S. Nair was suspended for creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol in the staff room of the KSRTC Kothamangalam unit.

B. Vijayan Pillai of the Haripad unit has been suspended following a complaint by a student from the Polytechnic College, Pandalam. The conductor tried to manhandle the student when he tried to question the conductor after the bus was not stopped at the bus stop.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.