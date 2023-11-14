Four KSRTC employees suspended

November 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended four employees on charges of dereliction of duty.

Jiji V. Chelappurathu, a conductor attached to the Perumbavoor unit, has been placed under suspension after he reportedly misbehaved with a 16-year-old girl student on the bus. The conductor has gone into hiding since October 23 after the student registered a complaint with Aluva East police under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Conductor Anil John, attached to the Punalur unit, was suspended pending inquiry on charges of giving a free ride to a woman passenger on the Kollam-Kayamkulam service when there were only 25 passengers on the bus. In another incident, a conductor identified as Vishnu S. Nair was suspended for creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol in the staff room of the KSRTC Kothamangalam unit.

B. Vijayan Pillai of the Haripad unit has been suspended following a complaint by a student from the Polytechnic College, Pandalam. The conductor tried to manhandle the student when he tried to question the conductor after the bus was not stopped at the bus stop.