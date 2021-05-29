KeralaALAPPUZHA 29 May 2021 10:27 IST
Four killed in car-lorry collision in Alappuzha
Updated: 29 May 2021 10:28 IST
Accident happened near Haripad in the early hours of Saturday
Four persons, including a child, were killed and four others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry at Nangiarkulangara near Haripad in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to the Kareelakulangara police, the deceased were identified as Aiysha Fathima (27), Bilal (5) and Riyas (27)- all three hailing from Kayamkulam in Alappuzha and Unnikuttan (20) from Kottakarakara in Kollam.
The police said the accident happened around 3 a.m. in front of the Kareelakulangara police station on the National Highway 66.
Officials said two of the injured were in a serious condition.
