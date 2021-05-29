Kerala

Four killed in car-lorry collision in Alappuzha

Rescue workers removing the car that met with an accident at Nangiarkulangara near Haripad in the early hours of Saturday.
Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA 29 May 2021 10:27 IST
Updated: 29 May 2021 10:28 IST

Accident happened near Haripad in the early hours of Saturday

Four persons, including a child, were killed and four others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry at Nangiarkulangara near Haripad in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the Kareelakulangara police, the deceased were identified as Aiysha Fathima (27), Bilal (5) and Riyas (27)- all three hailing from Kayamkulam in Alappuzha and Unnikuttan (20) from Kottakarakara in Kollam.

The police said the accident happened around 3 a.m. in front of the Kareelakulangara police station on the National Highway 66.

Advertising
Advertising

Officials said two of the injured were in a serious condition.

Comments
More In Kerala
Read more...