Kerala

Four killed in car-lorry collision in Alappuzha

Rescue workers removing the car that met with an accident at Nangiarkulangara near Haripad in the early hours of Saturday.  

Four persons, including a child, were killed and four others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry at Nangiarkulangara near Haripad in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the Kareelakulangara police, the deceased were identified as Aiysha Fathima (27), Bilal (5) and Riyas (27)- all three hailing from Kayamkulam in Alappuzha and Unnikuttan (20) from Kottakarakara in Kollam.

The police said the accident happened around 3 a.m. in front of the Kareelakulangara police station on the National Highway 66.

Officials said two of the injured were in a serious condition.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2021 10:33:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/four-killed-in-car-lorry-collision-in-alappuzha/article34673060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY