Four killed in accident at Angamaly

Four persons, including three women, were killed almost instantaneously after a private bus hit an autorickshaw in which they were travelling at Bank Junction in Angamaly along the national highway around 6.55 a.m. on Monday.

The autorickshaw driver Joseph, 58, a resident of Angamaly, was also killed. Mary George, 58, of Angamaly, Mary Mathai, 65, of Angamaly, and Rosy Thomas, 50, of Mookkannur, were the other deceased.

While Mary Mathai and Rosy Thomas were siblings, Mary George was their relative. All three were on their way to offer prayers at Angamaly Basilica Church when the tragedy struck.

The bus, which was heading to Mookkannur from Angamaly municipal bus stand, had run into the autorickshaw.

The autorickshaw had just taken the u-turn at the Bank Junction and was crossing the road when the bus, which was allegedly speeding along the left side, hit it.

The autorickshaw, which was trapped under the bus, was dragged along for a distance before the bus came to a halt after running into the shops along the left side of the road.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel and the police had a tough time extricating the passengers from the mangled remains of the autorickshaw. The accident caused traffic along the route to come to a grinding halt for sometime.

Following the accident, people laid a siege to the road protesting lack of punitive action against speeding buses. The police eventually assured strict action following which the siege was called off.

Meanwhile, there was public outcry to dismantle a shop located abutting the road that prevented a good view of the highway from the entry point of a feeder line.

MA Gracy, chairperson of the Angamaly municipality, said that the issue had been taken up in all seriousness and the owner of the shop who’s abroad, had agreed to dismantle it at the earliest.