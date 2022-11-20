Four killed as country boat capsizes near Chamravattom in Malappuram

November 20, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

They had gone to collect clam in the Bharathapuzha; two women rescued, undergoing treatment

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including two women, drowned when a country boat capsized in the Bharathapuzha, near Chamravattom, on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two bodies were recovered on Saturday night, and the remaining two on Sunday morning.

Four women and two men had gone to collect clam in the Bharathapuzha near an islet on Saturday afternoon. While they were returning, their boat capsized and sank, and they were caught in the current.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although the four women were rescued, two of them died. Rukhiya, 60, wife of Hamza Eenthukattil, and her sister Zainaba, 54, wife of Mohammed Vilakkathra Valappil, died on Saturday.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

The bodies of Abdul Salam Ittikapparambil, 55, and Aboobacker Kuzhiyiniparambil, 65, were fished out after a search by the Trauma Care volunteers on Sunday morning. The bodies were shifted to Government District Hospital at Tirur.

The other women, Beepathu, 62, and Raziya, 40, were admitted to a hospital at Alathiyur, near Tirur. Hospital sources said they were recovering.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US