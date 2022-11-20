  1. EPaper
Four killed as country boat capsizes near Chamravattom in Malappuram

They had gone to collect clam in the Bharathapuzha; two women rescued, undergoing treatment

November 20, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including two women, drowned when a country boat capsized in the Bharathapuzha, near Chamravattom, on Saturday evening.

Two bodies were recovered on Saturday night, and the remaining two on Sunday morning.

Four women and two men had gone to collect clam in the Bharathapuzha near an islet on Saturday afternoon. While they were returning, their boat capsized and sank, and they were caught in the current.

Although the four women were rescued, two of them died. Rukhiya, 60, wife of Hamza Eenthukattil, and her sister Zainaba, 54, wife of Mohammed Vilakkathra Valappil, died on Saturday.

The bodies of Abdul Salam Ittikapparambil, 55, and Aboobacker Kuzhiyiniparambil, 65, were fished out after a search by the Trauma Care volunteers on Sunday morning. The bodies were shifted to Government District Hospital at Tirur.

The other women, Beepathu, 62, and Raziya, 40, were admitted to a hospital at Alathiyur, near Tirur. Hospital sources said they were recovering.

