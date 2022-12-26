HamberMenu
Four killed as car collides with bus in Thrissur

The deceased include a couple and their cousins

December 26, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Four people were killed in an accident at Eravu, near Thrissur, on Monday when the car they were traveling in collided with a bus.

The deceased were identified as Wilson Pulikkal, 62, retired professor of St. Thomas College, Thrissur; his wife Mary, 60, a retired teacher; and their cousins Thomas, 61, of Eravu, a retired officer of Federal Bank; and Joseph, 62, of Manalur, a retired employee of the Postal department.

A private bus from Thrissur to Kanjani collided with the car that was moving in the opposite direction. The occupants of the car were returning from Palayur after visiting a relative. The car was totally damaged in the accident. Though they were rushed to a hospital, their lives could not be saved.

