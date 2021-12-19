Four killed as auto plunges into 40-ft depth in Kerala’s Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

19 December 2021 19:35 IST

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and three others injured seriously when an autorickshaw plunged into a depth of 40 feet at Vallikkapatta near Anakkayam, Manjeri, on Sunday.

The dead were identified as Khairunnisa Koorimannil Poovathikkal, 46, her brother Usman, 36, his wife Sulaikha, 33, and autorickshaw driver Hassan Kutty.

Three children of Usman and sister Khairunnisa were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, with serious injuries. The family was going to a relative’s house when tragedy struck.

