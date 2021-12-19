Kerala

Four killed as auto plunges into 40-ft depth in Kerala’s Malappuram

The mangled remains of an autorickshaw that plunged into a depth of 40 feet at Vallikkapatta near Manjeri on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and three others injured seriously when an autorickshaw plunged into a depth of 40 feet at Vallikkapatta near Anakkayam, Manjeri, on Sunday.

The dead were identified as Khairunnisa Koorimannil Poovathikkal, 46, her brother Usman, 36, his wife Sulaikha, 33, and autorickshaw driver Hassan Kutty.

Three children of Usman and sister Khairunnisa were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, with serious injuries. The family was going to a relative’s house when tragedy struck.


