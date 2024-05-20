Four Kerala districts continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall

Four districts in Kerala continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on May 20, although no untoward rainfall-related incidents have been reported so far in the State.

As per the latest weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the districts of Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in a 24-hour period).

Idukki has been receiving steady rainfall since May 20 morning. Pathanamthitta and Kottayam have not reported heavy rainfall so far on the day. The Pathanamthitta district administration has banned travel to the Gavi hill station in view of the IMD warning. Alappuzha also has reported moderate rainfall so far.

Orange and yellow alerts

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam are on orange alert on May 20 for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The remaining seven central and northern districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

#KeralaRains | Fishermen have been warned against going out into the sea on fresh expeditions by IMD as the coming few days will have intense rain and possibly heavy winds pausing a threat to the safety of fishermen



📸H.Vibhu pic.twitter.com/5gh7zq2RgY — The Hindu - Kerala (@THKerala) May 20, 2024

The next IMD update is expected at 1 p.m.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on May 20, most Kerala districts reported rainfall. Kollam and Laha in Pathanamthitta district reported heavy to very heavy rainfall of 19 cm, Chakka in Thiruvananthapuram 16 cm, Thiruvananthapuram airport 13 cm and Aralam in Kannur 11 cm.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, citing an IMD Nowcast, said Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Ernakulam should brace for heavy rain in the next three hours.