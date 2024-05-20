GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four Kerala districts continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall

As per latest IMD forecast, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall

Published - May 20, 2024 11:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on May 20, most districts in Kerala reported rainfall. A scene in Thiruvananthapuram on May 19.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on May 20, most districts in Kerala reported rainfall. A scene in Thiruvananthapuram on May 19. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Four districts in Kerala continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on May 20, although no untoward rainfall-related incidents have been reported so far in the State.

As per the latest weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the districts of Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in a 24-hour period).

Idukki has been receiving steady rainfall since May 20 morning. Pathanamthitta and Kottayam have not reported heavy rainfall so far on the day. The Pathanamthitta district administration has banned travel to the Gavi hill station in view of the IMD warning. Alappuzha also has reported moderate rainfall so far.

Orange and yellow alerts

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam are on orange alert on May 20 for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The remaining seven central and northern districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

The next IMD update is expected at 1 p.m.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on May 20, most Kerala districts reported rainfall. Kollam and Laha in Pathanamthitta district reported heavy to very heavy rainfall of 19 cm, Chakka in Thiruvananthapuram 16 cm, Thiruvananthapuram airport 13 cm and Aralam in Kannur 11 cm.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, citing an IMD Nowcast, said Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Ernakulam should brace for heavy rain in the next three hours.

Related Topics

Kerala / rains / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.