Four KAS officers appointed to KSRTC

November 30, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Four Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officers with engineering degrees have been appointed as general managers in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The appointments were made based on the recommendation of the KSRTC Board of Directors, which earlier requested the State government to create four general manager posts in the public utility to appoint KAS officers.

This is the first time that KAS officers have been appointed in a public sector organisation, said a press note issued by the KSRTC here on Thursday. The appointment is part of a rejig suggested in the management structure as part of efforts to bring professionalism in the KSRTC, based on the Sushil Khanna report. After the first phase of training, they will be appointed as zonal general managers and at headquarters.

Sarin S.S., Malappuram Deputy Collector (Disaster Management); Joshua Bennett John, Deputy Director, District Audit Office, Kozhikode; R. Rararaj, Deputy Commissioner (Intelligence), Idukki, State Goods and Services Tax department; and Roshna Alikunju, Financial Assistant, Kannur Irrigation Project, are the four officers appointed to the KSRTC.

