Four judicial officers recommended to be elevated as High Court judges

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names of four judicial officers to be appointed as the judges of the Kerala High Court.

Those who have been recommended to be elevated as the High Court judges are K. V. Jayakumar, Registrar (Vigilance) of the Kerala High Court; S. Muralee Krishna, Principal District Judge, Kozhikode; Jobin Sebastian, Registrar (District Judiciary), Kerala High Court; and P. V. Balakrishnan, Principal District Judge, Thiruvananthapuram.

The apex court collegium, consisting of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B. R. Gavai, decided to protect the seniority of P. Krishnakumar, whose appointment is pending with the Union government. He will be considered as senior to the four judicial officers, whose names were recommended on the day, the Collegium clarified.

Though the collegium had recommended on October 10, 2023, five judicial officers including Mr. Krishna Kumar to be elevated as judges of the Kerala High Court, all except him were appointed as judges in due course. However, the Union government has not communicated to the collegium anything on the status of the appointment of Mr. Krishna Kumar, it pointed out.