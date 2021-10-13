Four judicial officers appointed as HC judges

KOCHI

C. Jayachandran, Principal District Judge, Kottayam; Sophy Thomas, High Court Registrar General; P.G. Ajithkumar, Registrar (District Judiciary); and C.S. Sudha, Principal District Judge, Ernakulam; have been elevated as Additional Judges of the Kerala High Court.

Mr. Jayachandran had completed his LLB at the Kerala Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, and took LLM from the Mahatma Gandhi University. Enrolled in 1997 as an advocate, he had practiced in the High Court and lower courts in Ernakulam.

He had joined the judicial service directly as Additional District Judge in February 2011. He had worked as Principal District Judge in Kollam, Thiruvanthaurapuram and Kottayam. He had also served as member secretary, Kerala Legal Services Authority (KELSA) for two years.

Ms. Sophy Thomas was the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thrissur, before being appointed as Registrar General of the High Court. She joined the judicial service as Munsiff-Magistrate after completing LLB from the Government Law College, Ernakulam. She had her LLM from the M.G. University.

Mr. Ajithkumar had completed his LLB from the Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, and started his practice at courts in Thiruvananthapuram. He joined the judicial service as a magistrate in 1991 and became a district judge in 2011. He also served as Additional Director, Kerala Judicial Academy.

Ms. Sudha joined the judicial service in 1995 and worked as Munsiff-Magistrate, sub-judge, and Assistant Sessions Judge in various districts. She was promoted as District and Sessions Judge in 2012.

She had also served as Additional District and Sessions Judge of Kollam. She also worked on deputation as Registrar, Competition Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi; and Registrar, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on deputation. She served as Additional Director, Kerala Judicial Academy. She took charge as Principal District Judge, Ernakulam, in May 2021.