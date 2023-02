February 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

Four persons sustained burns during a fireworks accident at the Palakkal Bhagavathy temple at Varavur, near Wadakkanchery, on Sunday. They were injured when Kathina (a type of firework) exploded during the annual festival of the temple. The injured have been admitted to the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. One of the sustained nearly 70% burns.