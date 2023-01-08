HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four injured in clash

January 08, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four youths were injured after two rival gangs clashed against each other near Pettah late Saturday.

According to the Pettah police, the injured people were identified as Nithin of Muttada and his purported accomplices Tittu, Adithya and Praveen. They allegedly came under attack by a gang led by notorious goon Om Prakash at Pattoor while they were headed towards Palayam.

The assailants who came into two vehicles rammed their cars into Nithin’s vehicle and hacked the passengers using machetes before fleeing from the spot. The injured were soon admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital. None of them were in a critical condition, the police said.

The incident is suspected to be a retaliation by Om Prakash’s gang against his rivals who had allegedly threatened one of the former’s associates in his house under the Museum police station limits a day ago.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.