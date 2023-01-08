Four injured in clash

January 08, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Four youths were injured after two rival gangs clashed against each other near Pettah late Saturday.

According to the Pettah police, the injured people were identified as Nithin of Muttada and his purported accomplices Tittu, Adithya and Praveen. They allegedly came under attack by a gang led by notorious goon Om Prakash at Pattoor while they were headed towards Palayam.

The assailants who came into two vehicles rammed their cars into Nithin’s vehicle and hacked the passengers using machetes before fleeing from the spot. The injured were soon admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital. None of them were in a critical condition, the police said.

The incident is suspected to be a retaliation by Om Prakash’s gang against his rivals who had allegedly threatened one of the former’s associates in his house under the Museum police station limits a day ago.