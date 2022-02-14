Four injured as motorbikes collide
Kozhikode: Four persons sustained grave injuries when the two-wheelers they were travelling on collided head-on at Mampetta near Mukkom in Kozhikode district on Monday. Eyewitnesses said the rider of the sports bike involved in the accident was suspected to have violated the speed limit on the rural road. A group of local residents and Fire and Rescue Service personnel carried out the rescue operation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.