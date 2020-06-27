Four imported cases in capital

Four imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the capital district on Saturday.

A 28-year-old Army soldier from Parasuvakkal, and posted in Jammu and Kashmir, is among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He had travelled from Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi on a flight on June 19, and on another flight to Thiruvananthapuram the next day. He has been in home quarantine since arrival. A 23-year-old medical student from Manacaud, was also diagnosed with the disease. He arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Kazakhstan via New Delhi on June 23.

The other patients include a 50-year-old Edava native who came from Kuwait via Kochi on June 18 and a 28-year-old Irinjayam native who came from New Delhi on train on June 17. Currently, 86 people are being treated for the infection in the district.

Containment zones

Meanwhile, the district authorities declared the Attukal, Kuriathy, Kalippankulam and Manacaud wards and Tagore Road in Thrikkannapuram ward and Puthenpalam in Muttathara ward as containment zones. Earlier, only certain areas within the Kalady, Attukal, and Manacaud wards had been designated thus.

It was decided to extend restrictions to more areas since the district administration could not establish any epidemiological link, including travel history or contact with COVID-19 patients, in the case of an autorickshaw driver and his family in Iranimuttom. Three others who came in contact with him tested positive on Friday.

Curbs on outlets

The City police on Saturday barricaded roads leading to the newly designated containment zones. Outlets, except those under the purview of essential services, would not be permitted to function in the areas that came under the Fort and Poojappura police station limits, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

The Fort police booked a Kannur native for unauthorised entry into a containment zone. In all, 76 people were booked for violating lockdown norms.

Special attention

Wards adjoining Manacaud, including Chala, Nedumkadu, Kalady, Kamaleswaram, and Ambalathara are also being considered as areas requiring special attention.