Four hydel projects likely to be commissioned in in 2022

The KSEB plans for operating profit by finding alternatives for costly power purchase deals

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) aims to commission four delayed hydel projects, including the 60MW Pallivasal extension scheme in 2022, according to Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty.

Work was progressing on the projects with a 2022 commissioning date in mind, Krishnankutty said in a new year address to the KSEB employees on Saturday.

The other three projects are the 24MW Poringalkuthu, 40MW Thottiyar, and 24MW Bhoothathankettu.

The KSEB would achieve operating profit in the current fiscal itself by avoiding extravagance and replacing costly power purchase deals with less expensive ones, he said.

The Minister reiterated the government’s plans to launch work on the ‘Idukki Golden Jubilee Extension Scheme’, involving the construction of a second power station for the Idukki power project, in 2023.

The State would achieve 3000-MW installed capacity in solar power through the green energy mission during the current government’s term, the Minister said. 2022 would be observed as the year of safety and welfare in the State power utility.

He also added that a memorial would be established at the KSEB headquarters at Pattom here to commemorate employees who lost their lives while on duty.

Mr. Krishnankutty urged the employees to adopt a consumer-friendly approach by tapping the possibilities offered by the ‘Service @ Doorstep’ scheme launched by the KSEB.