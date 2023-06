June 30, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala Maritime Board and Tourism police jointly conducted an inspection on vessels including houseboats and shikhara boats at Meenappally in Kainakary on Friday.

Of the 21 vessels inspected, 10 were found to be operating flouting norms. Among them, four boats without mandatory licence, registration, insurance and pollution certificate were issued stop memos and shifted to the detention yard at Aryad. Rest six boats have been slapped with fines.