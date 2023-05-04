Four held with 156 grams of MDMA in Wayanad

May 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

Four persons were arrested with 156 grams of MDMA during a vehicle checking drive by the Sulthan Bathery police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) at Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Wednesday night.

The arrested are Firoshkhan, 31, of Nallalam, P.K. Yoosuf Ali, 26, of Arakkinar and his wife Ayisha Nihala, 22, and Nadeer, 26, of Kakkad.

They were transporting the contraband from Bengaluru to Kerala for sale in a car, police sources said .

The contraband was kept in a secret chamber inside the car. The police seized the car and a weighing machine.

During interrogation, they confessed that the drug had been procured from Bengaluru and was being taken to Kozhikode for sale.

They were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

According to the NDPS Act, more than 10 grams of MDMA is considered commercial quantity, and its possession is punishable with rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 20 years and fine, the sources said.

The police team was led by C.M. Sabu, Sub Inspector, Sulthan Bathery. Those accused were produced in the First Class Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery on Thursday.