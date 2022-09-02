Four held on charge of raping minor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anchuthengu police on Thursday arrested four persons on the charge of gangraping a minor girl on multiple instances a year ago.

The police identified the accused as Kabeer, 57, of Vennicode; and Sameer, 33, Navab 25, and Sainulabdeen, 59, of Anjuthengu. They have been apprehended for sexually harassing the survivor during the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

The perpetrators are all fish workers and resided in the same locality as the survivor. Her ordeal came to light after the reopening of schools when she revealed her trauma when the school authorities noticed behavioural changes in the child. They subsequently alerted the Child Welfare Committee. Her statement was recorded by women police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.