Four held on charge of poaching deer in Wayanad
30 kg of venison and country-made gun seized from them
Four persons were arrested on Tuesday on the charge of poaching a Sambar (Rusa unicolor) deer at Varayal under the Periya forest range in the North Wayanad forest division.
The arrested are Suresh, Mahesh, Manu, and Rinto, all from Edamana in the district.
Forest personnel seized 30 kg of venison and a country-made gun used for poaching from the arrested persons. They reportedly revealed during interrogation that they had killed the animal in a coffee plantation at Kunnampetta under the South Wayanad forest division.
They were arrested while transporting venison in a car from Kunnampetta to Periya. Officials also seized the car.
They were charged under various Sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, Forest department sources said.
