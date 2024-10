Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a man at a bar at Thankalam in Kochi. The arrested are Pradeep, 53, of Kothamangalam; Aaghosh, 36, Devasya, 34, and Johnson Joy, 39, of Onakkoor. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the bill for drinks, resulting in the victim sustaining serious injuries. The accused were presented in court and subsequently remanded.