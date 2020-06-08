Four held on charge of attacking police station

Four persons were arrested in connection with a petrol bomb attack on the Nemmara police station on Saturday night. The arrested are Rajesh, 27, Ramesh, 27, Mithun, 19, and Aneesh, 24. All of them hail from from Idappadam, Thiruvazhiyad.
According to the police, they came on two bikes and threw bombs at the station. The image of Rajesh, the main accused, throwing bombs was reportedly captured by the surveillance camera at the station.
Following an alleged altercation between the friends of the accused and the police over use of face masks, three persons, Karthik, 24, Pampa Vasan, 50, and Ajith, 25, were arrested recently. It was the arrest that reportedly provoked Rajesh and others to attack the station.
