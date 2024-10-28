Four held on charge of abducting and assaulting minors

Four persons have been arrested on charges of abducting and assaulting three minor boys. The arrested are Vishal, 35, from Aluva; Naseeb Nisam, 22, from Edathala; Aneesh Kumar, 29, from Mattancherry; and Shajahan, 23, from Kuzhivelippady. The alleged incident occurred on the night of October 21.

The boys were reportedly abducted from Valayanchirangara in Ernakulam district. It is alleged that one of the minors had taken a loan of ₹29,000, and the abduction was a vindictive act in retaliation for not repaying it. Reports indicate that Vishal and Naseeb abducted the victims at knifepoint. They also stole a motorcycle from one of the victims.

Initially, the victims were taken to Ponjassery, then transported to a deserted building in Pookkattupady in an autorickshaw. They were allegedly assaulted in the building, and their mobile phones were forcibly confiscated.

The accused were apprehended by a special team formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.