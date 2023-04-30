ADVERTISEMENT

Four held in connection with 28 kg ganja seizure

April 30, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested four people who hailed from Ernakulam district on Sunday in connection with the seizure of 28 kg ganja at Aluva Railway Station from Odisha natives.

Naveen (21) of Vazhakkulam, his father Sajan (56), Anaz (22) of Arakkapady and Basil Thomas (22) of Perumbavoor were arrested by the Aluva police on the day. The ganja was reportedly brought here for sale by Naveen, a history sheeter. He had escaped abroad, allegedly with his father’s help. The seizure was made following a tip off that Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural received.

