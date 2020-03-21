Four held for jumping home quarantine

The police arrested four persons on Friday in the district for skipping the 14-day home quarantine made mandatory for those returning from foreign countries as part of precautions against COVID-19.
The arrested were identified as Mohammed Shafique, 29, of Illikodiyil House at Kunhunnippadi, near Muttil; Safeer, 32, of Kondanath House at Thomattuchal, near Ambalavayal; Ashraf, 49, of Karakkulayan House at Pariyaram; and Jose, 35, of Karikkedath House, Adikkolly, near Pulpally.
They were working in the Gulf and had returned to their native placeson March 9.
