Four from T.N. emerge joint winners for ₹25 crore Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery

September 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery which carries a first prize of ₹25 crore will reportedly be shared among four people from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

The joint winners submitted the prize winning ticket at the Prizes Section of the State Lotteries Department here on Thursday, department officials said.

All four men have requested the department that their names should not be disclosed, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ticket number TE 230662 had won the jackpot at the draw held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. But the winner was not immediately known, a situation which gave rise to feverish speculation after the announcement of results.

Ticket TE 230662 was one of three tickets the men had jointly purchased from the Bava Lottery Sub Agency at Walayar, Palakkad, earlier this month. As per the information given to the department, they had decided to try their luck when they were returning to Tamil Nadu after visiting a friend who was unwell.

Reportedly, the winners have also informed the department that the winnings are to be divided equally among them.

The winners, accompanied by a few relatives, had reached the State Lotteries department around noon on Thursday.

The Lotteries department will pay out the prize money into the designated bank account after deducting 10% as agent’s commission and another 30% from the remaining amount as tax. Subsequently, the winner/winners would have to remit surcharge and cesses too on the winnings. As many lottery winners are quite unaware of the taxation rules, the State Lotteries department had organised a session for first prize winners earlier this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.