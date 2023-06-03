Four from Thrissur have miraculous escape 

June 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thrissur

Four persons from Thrissur travelling in the ill-fated Coromandel Express had a miraculous escape with minor injuries.

Kiran of Anthikkad, Vijish of Karalam, Vaishakh of Kandassankadavu, and Raghu of Karumukkau, who went to Kolkata for the work of a temple, were retuning home when the train met with the tragic accident in Odisha on Friday.

Even before they could make out what was happening, the train turned over twice followed by a huge sound and screaming of passengers, they recall. There were bleeding bodies around. Many of their fellow-passengers were killed. They were standing in the coach at the time of accident. They could escape by breaking open the emergency exit.

They managed to take shelter at a house near the accident spot and later got admitted to a temporary hospital in Bhubaneswar. One of them lost a tooth while the others suffered minor injuries.

Four of the eight workers who had gone to Kolkata in connection with the construction of a temple returned last week. Malayali Samajam workers in Odisha are making arrangements for their return to Kerala.