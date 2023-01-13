ADVERTISEMENT

Four eateries shut down in Ernakulam

January 13, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food safety authorities conducted searches at 36 eateries in the district on Thursday and served closure notice on four eateries, namely Grand Hakoba at Menaka, KSHB canteen at Panampilly Nagar, and Hotel Thattakam and Hotel Paper at Perumbavoor for working without licence and for unhygienic functioning, according to a communication from the Public Works department.  

Eight establishments were fined, while four were asked to rectify lapses. Fine worth ₹24,000 was levied from establishments found to have made serious lapses and without licence.  

Food safety officials including Adarsh Vijay, Tijo Varghese, M.N. Shamsiya, Nimisha Bhaskar, Athira Devi, Kripa Joseph, and Cynthia Jose took part in the drive.

