Four DYFI activists held

ALAPPUZHA

07 September 2021 22:56 IST

The Kayamkulam police have arrested four activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in connection with an attack on the BJP Devikulangara grama panchayat secretary.

The arrested have been identified as Abhijith, 24, Akhil, 25, Ashik, 22, and Ananduraj, 24. Their arrest was recorded on Monday. The police said that DYFI area treasurer Aneesh, the prime accused in the case was absconding.

The incident happened a week ago. BJP panchayat secretary Hareesh Lal who sustained serious hack injuries is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. The police said that he was hacked following a clash between the DYFI and BJP activists. They registered a separate case against five people, including Hareesh Lal, for attacking DYFI members.