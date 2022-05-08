Four drown in Pathanamthitta

Four persons including two Tamil Nadu natives drowned in two separate incidents reported from the Manimalayar and Achankovil rivers in Pathanamthitta here on Sunday.

In the first incident, two boys identified as 16-year-old Karthik of Tirunelveli and 15-year-old Sabarinath of Thenkasi drowned in the Manimalayar near Mallappally. The incident took place in the morning when the deceased boys, who had reached here to attend a family function, ventured into the river along with a group of boys.

Preliminary reports suggested that the boys drowned in a huge pit on the riverbed near Vadakkan Kadavu. On an alarm, the locals launched a rescue operation and rushed the boys to the Mallappally Taluk hospital , though to no avail.

The Police said the deceased boys had been residing near Kodakara , Thrissur, along with their parents.

The second incident was reported from Kaippattur around 4 p.m when two youths went missing in the Achankovil river near Koyikkal Kadavu. The youths, identified as 20-year-old Visakh and 25-year-old Sudheesh were caught in the strong currents while taking bath in the river.

Akhil, who had accompanied the youth to the river, managed to escape. The bodies were fished out later