Four districts in Kerala on orange alert on Thursday

Parts of State likely to receive heavy rainfall this week

Parts of Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall this week with the southwest monsoon remaining in an active phase.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the northern districts Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad on orange alert for Thursday given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thrissur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Advisory to fishermen

Central and south Kerala districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, received widespread rainfall on Wednesday. The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to the possibility of strong winds along the coast.

Rainfall is likely to be fairly widespread in central and north Kerala districts over the next few days, according to the latest update.