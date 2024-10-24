GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four districts in Kerala on orange alert on October 25

Yellow alert in seven districts

Updated - October 24, 2024 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts on orange alert on Friday (October 25, 2024) for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow alert is issued in seven districts. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod can expect light to moderate rainfall, according to a 4 p.m. IMD update on Thursday.

As per the update, the northeast monsoon continues to remain active over Kerala. Parts of the State are likely to receive heavy rainfall till at least Sunday (October 27), the IMD said.

Fishers have been advised against venturing out to sea till Friday, as squally weather prevails along and off the Kerala coast.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:22 pm IST

